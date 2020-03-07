Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Stake in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MT shares. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Commerzbank cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

