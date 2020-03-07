Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 8,616 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,673,477,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,125,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $258,177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

