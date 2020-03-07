Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 4,066 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in National Grid by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.55 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

