Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Steris were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Steris by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 191,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.58. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

