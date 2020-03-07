Greenleaf Trust Has $217,000 Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

NYSE:INFO opened at $69.32 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

