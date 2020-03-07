Greenleaf Trust Has $218,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $80.24 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

