Greenleaf Trust Has $224,000 Holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WPP were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 354.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WPP by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23. Wpp Plc has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

