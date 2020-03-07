Greenleaf Trust Has $261,000 Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 80.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,436,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Match Group stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

