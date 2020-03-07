Greenleaf Trust Has $263,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $141.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.