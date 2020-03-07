Greenleaf Trust Has $268,000 Holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,635 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,059,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,322 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Banco Santander by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,918,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,524,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 251,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Banco Santander SA has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.