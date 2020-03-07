Greenleaf Trust Invests $223,000 in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,489,000.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

