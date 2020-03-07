Greenleaf Trust Invests $248,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

