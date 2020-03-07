Greenleaf Trust Invests $271,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,176,000 after purchasing an additional 142,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.92.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $225.17 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.42.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

