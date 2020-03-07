Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after purchasing an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $241,055,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $103,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in FedEx by 26.8% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $127.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.32.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

