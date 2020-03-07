Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 303.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tata Motors by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

TTM stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

