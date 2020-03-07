Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $362.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.31 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.48.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

