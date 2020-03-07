Greenleaf Trust Sells 125 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,981,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,240,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,587 shares of company stock valued at $34,360,840 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $494.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $500.00. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

