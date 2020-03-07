Greenleaf Trust Sells 991 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTL. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Centurylink by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 26.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $11.97 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

