Greenleaf Trust Takes $212,000 Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

