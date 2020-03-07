Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $71.99 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.72.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

