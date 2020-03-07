Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 637.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $317.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.77, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,667 shares of company stock valued at $37,165,168. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

