Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.18.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

