GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $56,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

