GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.08 and a 200 day moving average of $190.52. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

