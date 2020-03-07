GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

