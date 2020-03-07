Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $141.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

