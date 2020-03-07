Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Halma has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.93.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

