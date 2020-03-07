Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 79,363 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 581,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares during the period.

HWC opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

