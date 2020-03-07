HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

HANNOVER RUECK/S stock opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $104.16.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

