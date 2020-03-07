Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.25. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 808.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 60,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

