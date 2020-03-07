HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HAYPY opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. HAYS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

