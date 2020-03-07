Head to Head Analysis: Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) vs. Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZTGF)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Gazit Globe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $569.70 million 5.07 $226.70 million $3.12 6.51 Gazit Globe $789.80 million 2.50 -$70.36 million N/A N/A

Kennedy-Wilson has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 39.79% 38.66% 7.18% Gazit Globe 22.24% 5.53% 1.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and Gazit Globe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.93%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Gazit Globe on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES). The KW Investments segment invests the capital of the company in real estate assets and loans secured by real estate either on its own or with strategic partners through publicly traded companies, joint ventures, separate accounts, and funds. The IMRES segment includes the investment management platform of the company along with its property services, research, brokerage and auction, and conventional sales divisions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

