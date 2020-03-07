HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HDELY. ValuEngine raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Societe Generale raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HDELY stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

