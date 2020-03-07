Herc (NYSE:HRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRI. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Herc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Herc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,610,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Herc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

