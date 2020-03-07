Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hershey in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $156.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average of $151.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

