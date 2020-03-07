Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Hess were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $49.72 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Howard Weil started coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

