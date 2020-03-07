Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $121.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

NYSE HHC opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.98.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.63 per share, with a total value of $302,771.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,519 shares of company stock worth $651,562 in the last quarter. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $65,658,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.