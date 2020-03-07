HP (NYSE:HPQ) Getting Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about HP (NYSE:HPQ) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a news sentiment score of -4.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the computer maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. HP has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

