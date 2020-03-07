HSBC Cuts SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target to GBX 650

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price target lowered by HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.73) target price (up previously from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 674.38 ($8.87).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 460 ($6.05) on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 629.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 652.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

