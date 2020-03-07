HSBC Cuts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target lowered by HSBC from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,380 ($57.62) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,325 ($56.89).

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,451 ($45.40) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,104.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,858.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Barry Eccleston acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £85,350 ($112,273.09). Also, insider Iain Wetherall purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, with a total value of £256,875 ($337,904.50).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

