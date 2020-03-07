Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $14.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Huntington Bancshares traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 6254196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.