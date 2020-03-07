Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

NYSE HUN opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,907. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 100,278 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

