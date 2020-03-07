I-Mab’s (NASDAQ:BDTX) Quiet Period To End on March 10th

I-Mab’s (NASDAQ:BDTX) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 10th. I-Mab had issued 10,586,316 shares in its IPO on January 30th. The total size of the offering was $201,140,004 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. I-Mab has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $41.79.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,880,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,294,736 shares of company stock worth $86,972,600.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.