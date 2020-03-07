ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICF International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti cut their target price on ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $82.50 on Friday. ICF International Inc has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.