Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5,450.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,622 shares of company stock worth $14,356,266. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $294.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

