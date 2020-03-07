Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,367 JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from to in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

JD opened at $42.16 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

