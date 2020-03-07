Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Entravision Communication at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 45.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

NYSE EVC opened at $1.97 on Friday. Entravision Communication has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Entravision Communication Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.