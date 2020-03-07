Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,260 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $744,778. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

