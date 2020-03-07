Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,029 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

