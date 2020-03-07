Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,726 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,805,000 after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $209.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

